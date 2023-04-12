HBO Max announced Wednesday it plans to re-adapt the Harry Potter books. The series will run for 10 years on the streaming service.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me," author J.K. Rowling said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation, which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series."

Max did not confirm a start state. They will begin casting new actors for the roles.

Rowling wrote seven Harry Potter books. The books were first adapted into films from 2001-2011.

The final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was split into two parts. Still, the film adaptations, over 2 hours each, had to consolidate some of the subplots from the books.

Max said each season of the series will adapt one of the books and promises to "be authentic to the original books."

Warner Bros. also produced three Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them prequel films. A Harry Potter reunion special also streamed on HBO Max.