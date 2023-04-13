Never Have I Ever will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix in June.

Netflix shared a premiere date, June 8, and teaser for Season 4 on Thursday.

Never Have I Ever is a comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show follows Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American teenager, as she navigates high school in the wake of her father's death.

The Season 4 teaser shows Devi (Ramakrishnan) and her friends begin their senior year of high school and prepare to graduate.

Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjana, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez also star.

Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever for a fourth and final season in March 2022 ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

Former The Goldbergs actor Jeff Garlin joined the Season 4 cast in December.