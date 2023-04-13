Queer Eye star Tan France is going to be a dad of two.

ADVERTISEMENT

The television personality and his husband, Rob France, are expecting their second child via surrogate.

France shared the news Thursday on the Milk Drunk podcast and posted a clip from the interview on his Instagram account.

France and his husband married in 2007 and welcomed their first child, son Ismail, in July 2021.

"Hard to believe it was two years ago today we announced Ismail was on his way!" France wrote on Instagram. "And today -- we couldn't be prouder to share that he's going to be a big brother!"

"Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate," he said. "I'm excited to share more about our journey through surrogacy, becoming dads of two and a few choice words for anyone with opinions on our choices."

In the interview, France said he and husband are "over the moon" to be expecting again.

"We have wanted this for a long time. We always knew we wanted multiple [children], and so, yeah, we are due not so long from now," he added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Queer Eye has aired for six seasons on Netflix. German and Brazilian versions of the show premiered on the streaming service in 2022.