Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed The Upshaws for a sixth season. Season 5 premieres in the spring.

Sykes and Regina Hicks created the show, which premiered in 2021. Hicks and Sykes serve as showrunners and executive producers, too.

Netflix will begin production on a 10-episode sixth season in 2024. Season 5 will only have six episodes, since its production went on hiatus in May for the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Variety.