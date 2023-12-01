Netflix renews 'Upshaws' for Season 6 ahead of Season 5 premiere
UPI News Service, 12/01/2023
Netflix announced Friday that it has renewed The Upshaws for a sixth season. Season 5 premieres in the spring.
The Upshaws stars Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon and Journey Christine as the Upshaw family. Wanda Sykes plays Regina Upshaw's (Fields) sister.
Sykes and Regina Hicks created the show, which premiered in 2021. Hicks and Sykes serve as showrunners and executive producers, too.
Netflix will begin production on a 10-episode sixth season in 2024. Season 5 will only have six episodes, since its production went on hiatus in May for the Writers Guild of America strike, according to Variety.
