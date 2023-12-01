The Nacelle Company announced Friday that Seven Bucks Productions will produce RoboForce: The Animated Series with them. Seven Bucks is the production company of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, run by Hiram Garcia.

Seven Bucks also worked with Nacelle on the Disney+ series Behind the Attraction. Nacelle first announced the animated series in January.

RoboForce is based on a line of action figures, for which Nacelle also produced a new line of toys in 2022. Nacelle founder and CEO Brian Volk-Wise also created the docuseries The Toys That Made Us.

"We love that it's a story about redemption, second chances, and rising to the challenge as told through the eyes of funny, messed up, renegade robots who finally get their chance to shine," Johnson and Dany Garcia said in a statement.

In 2089, RoboForce has been disbanded for 15 years, rendered obsolete by the new line Utopia Aegis 101 bots. When the Aegis bots turn on humans, Maxx 89 leads the RoboForce out of retirement to stop them.

Cartoon Conrad is producing the animation for the series.