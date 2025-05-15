Netflix has announced it renewed its political drama, The Diplomat, for Season 4.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show, which stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell as bickering spouses and diplomats, are now streaming.

An exact premiere date for Season 3, which will also include The West Wing icons Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, has not been announced yet, although Netflix did say it would be some time this fall.

Creator, show-runner, and executive producer Debora Cahn said on Wednesday that Season 3 "flips the chessboard."

"Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want," Cahn said of Russell's tenacious U.S ambassador to the United Kingdom.