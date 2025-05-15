HBO has announced that the name of its streaming service is changing back from Max to HBO Max this summer.

HBO Max is what the platform was known as when it launched in 2020, but the HBO portion of the name was dropped in 2023 as its parent company sought to give it its own identity.

The company announced it is going back to its original moniker at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday.

"No consumer today is saying they want more content, but most consumers are saying they want better content," said JB Perrette, President and CEO of Streaming.

Perrette said the idea to put HBO back in the platform's name is a "testament to WBD's willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach -- leaning heavily on consumer data and insights."