Netflix has canceled its spy adventure, The Recruit, after two seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Wednesday and the streaming service confirmed the cancellation to Deadline.

"You can't cancel the memories. Very thankful to the cast, crew and creator of The Recruit. It was a good run with lots of fun. #therecruit," Dunn wrote on Instagram.

The Recruit premiered on Netflix in 2022. Season 2 was released in January.