Lifetime has announced plans to air a four-part docuseries about late star Naomi Judd and her daughters, singer Wynonna Judd and actress Ashley Judd.

The Judd Family: Truth Be Told is set to premiere May 10-11 over Mother's Day weekend.

The cable network said the program will feature never-before-seen footage and fresh interviews with Wynonna and Ashley, as well as Larry Strickland, Reba McEntire and Don Potter.

"The Judd Family: Truth Be Told reveals the complex story of the Judds' including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades," Lifetime said in a press release Thursday.

"From Naomi's beginnings in Kentucky as a young teen mom, then known as Dianna, struggling to survive with her young daughters, the doc illustrates how the famous country music mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd came to be and where Ashley stood at the height of Naomi and Wynonna's fame. Untold truths emerge, illustrating what tied them together, and what also drove them a part."

Naomi died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022, the day before she and Wynonna were slated to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. She was 76.