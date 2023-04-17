Netflix may have been an early adopter in the increasingly crowded streaming arena, but in live television, they're still ramping up.

The Season 4 Love is Blind reunion show that was expected to air live on Sunday night finally did -- but only after several error messages and a lengthy delay.

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon... we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix posted on Sunday night. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

The reunion show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, was supposed to begin at 8 p.m. EDT on Sunday. At first, viewers saw an error message and were told to "check your internet and try again."

Then Netflix tweeted "Love is...late," and promised it would air after a 15-minute delay.

Instead, the show, which was going to air live with a studio audience from Los Angeles, determined it would be best to tape it and release it after the fact, though viewers who stayed with the stream did see it Sunday night.

After a two-hour wait, Vanessa Lachey announced via Instagram, "Apparently we broke the internet! Thank you guys so much for tuning in and being patient! ♥¸ We're here and READY!"

This is only Netflix's second time doing a live broadcast. The first, Chris Rock's comedy special Selective Outrage aired on time in March with no problems.

Angry viewers flooded Netflix's social media accounts and had #WTFNetflix, #loveislate and "GET IT TOGETHER" trending on Twitter. Karamo Brown of Queer Eye tweeted, "We were rooting for you... we were all rooting for you! Learning something from this!"

Even New York City congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez was waiting impatiently. She tweeted, "Someone call Lucia the seamstress to fix this. I believe in her."

(The real-life seamstress for the show helped contestant Brett Brown avoid a wardrobe malfunction before his wedding this season.)

Netflix promised that the taped version of Love is Blind would be available to viewers at 3 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Vanessa, who with her husband Nick has hosted the entire series, announced the news. She also seemingly referenced many of the negative comments directed to some cast members and the couple in her Instagram post.

"I'm so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn't easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion," Vanessa said. "Please keep in mind online (and in life) that "words have weight". What you say to someone you don't know (and don't know the whole story to) can have a lasting affect on them... in many different ways."

Three of five Season 4 couples did get married -- Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah and Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski. Neither Micah Lussier and Paul Peden nor Marshall Glaze and Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds went through with a wedding.

Season 5 was cast in Minneapolis/St. Paul, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Denver. Vanessa told E! that filming began last April so industry sources expect the next season of Love is Blind to air late this year.