Candiace Dillard thinks Porsha Williams was being "passive aggressive" with her comments toward their Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip co-star Leah McSweeney.

The 36-year-old television personality discussed Williams' issues with McSweeney during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dillard was asked why it was okay for her to give nicknames like "she take a man" to Williams and Gizelle Bryant but said it was shady when Williams did the same to McSweeney.

"I think because Porsha was being passive aggressive with hers," Dillard said. "I was very direct, like, 'Hey, here's my shade tree. I'm coming in to smack you with it' -- you knew it was coming. Porsha's was like, 'Oh, I'm a nice girl but boom, no I'm not.'"

Dillard also discussed her own relationship with Williams. She confirmed that their previous feud stemmed from Williams' friendship with Monique Samuels, with whom she had a physical altercation in 2020.

"Yes, that's where it stemmed from," Dillard said.

Dillard then explained how she and Williams moved past their feud to the point where Williams invited her to her wedding.

"We didn't really have big issues," she said. "That was our big issue -- we talked about it, we kind of got over it and beyond that, I'm a vibes person and Portia's a fun vibe."

Dillard, Williams and McSweeney star in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 3, which premiered on Bravo in March. Dillard also stars on Real Housewives of Potomac.