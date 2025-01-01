Famed singer-songwriter Neil Young has dropped out of the lineup for this summer's Glastonbury music festival.

"The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all time favorite outdoor gigs," Young said in a statement Wednesday.

"We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. it seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being," he added. "We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be."

The 2025 edition of the festival is to take place June 25-29 at Worthy Farm in southwestern England.