Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris is heading back to Broadway for a limited time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm crazy excited to announce that I will be guest starring in @PeterPanBway from April 11-30!" Harris wrote on Instagram Monday.

"What could possibly go wrong? For tickets and more, head to PanGoesWrongBway.com."

The comic take on JM Barrie's classic pirate tale, Peter Pan, was written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

The show was directed by Adam Meggido and will play in New York through July 9.

Harris' Broadway credits include Proof, Cabaret, Assassins, Company and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.