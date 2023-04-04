Director Ridley Scott's epic drama, Napoleon, is set for release in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22.

Starring Oscar-winning Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix as the titular French emperor, the movie will stream globally on Apple TV+ after its initial theatrical run.

Scott and Phoenix previously collaborated on 2000's Gladiator.

All the Money in the World and The Last Castle scribe David Scarpa wrote the script for the Apple Studios and Scott Free Productions project.

"The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby," a synopsis said.

"The film captures Napoleon's famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary."

Scott's other films include Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, Thelma & Louise, Hannibal, Prometheus, A Good Year and The Martian.