Neil Patrick Harris, James Corden and Bobby Cannavale have signed on to star in Broadway's Art revival this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ever since I first saw the original production, it has been etched into my mind as a hysterical and moving portrayal of friendship, compromise, and the power of art to change perspectives."

The new version of Yasmina Reza's stage comedy is to begin preview performances on Aug. 28, with opening night planned for Sept. 16.

The show is expected to play a limited engagement for 17 weeks through Dec. 21.