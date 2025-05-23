Both Bosch and Ballard are based on the best-selling novels of Michael Connelly.
Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer books also inspired a hit series on Netflix.
"You don't often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show," executive producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood said in a statement Thursday.
"Ballard is gritty, emotional, and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly's world so compelling. We're really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renee in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise. Her journey is just getting started, and we can't wait for everyone to meet her."
