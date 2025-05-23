Actress Maggie Q's Bosch spin-off Ballard is set to premiere on Prime Video July 9.

Maggie Q will play Renee Ballard, a Los Angeles Police detective working with the city's cold-case division.

The cast also includes Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy and Hector Hugo.

Both Bosch and Ballard are based on the best-selling novels of Michael Connelly.

Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer books also inspired a hit series on Netflix.

"You don't often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show," executive producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood said in a statement Thursday.

"Ballard is gritty, emotional, and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly's world so compelling. We're really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renee in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise. Her journey is just getting started, and we can't wait for everyone to meet her."