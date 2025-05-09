NBC has announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas Law & Order and Law Order: Special Victims Unit for 2025-26.

"Combined, Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU have reached more than 44 million total viewers across linear and digital platforms this season," NBC said in a press release Thursday.

No announcement has been made yet about Law & Order: Organized Crime, which stars Christopher Meloni and streams on NBC's sister platform, Peacock.