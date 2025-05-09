Singer and former Hannah Montana actress Miley Cyrus is back with new music.

The "Flowers" singer released a single and music video for "More to Lose" Friday, a song that she described as "more of a story."

"On a song like 'More to Lose,' I try to keep it a singular take," she said. "Add my harmonies or add ad libs at the end, but it's really a song that's more of a story and I never want that to be interrupted or over thought or chasing perfection. I never wanted 'More to Lose' to feel perfect. I wanted it to sound meaningful and emotional."

In the accompanying black-and-white music video, Cyrus is first seen in a sparkling, feathered ensemble. As the song continues, she is seen wearing a strapless gown, and an outfit that includes pantyhose covering part of her face.

"I stay when the ecstasy is far away and I pray that it's coming 'round again," she sings. "And you say it, but I wish it wasn't true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we'd have more to lose."

"More to Lose" marks the fourth track released by Cyrus ahead of her upcoming concept album, Something Beautiful, which arrives May 30.

That album, her first since the 2023 Endless Summer Vacation, will include the previously released "Prelude," "Something Beautiful" and "...End of the World."