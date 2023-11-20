'Napoleon': Joaquin Phoenix is 'not built like other men' in final trailer
UPI News Service, 11/20/2023
Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Napoleon.
The studio shared a final trailer for the movie Monday featuring Joaquin Phoenix.
Napoleon is an epic historical drama written by David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) and directed and produced by Ridley Scott (Kingdom of Heaven). Scott and Phoenix previously collaborated on the 2000 film Gladiator.
The film explores the rise and fall of Napoleon Bonaparte (Phoenix), a French military leader who ruled as emperor in the early 19th century.
Napoleon "captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed," an official synopsis reads.
