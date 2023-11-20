Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has been renewed through 2029.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions have extended their deal for the annual New Year's Eve special, prolonging its run through Jan. 1, 2029. The previous agreement was to end in 2024.

New Year's Rockin' Eve is the longest-running New Year's Eve television special. The show originally premiered on NBC in 1972 and moved to ABC in 1974.

Late television personality Dick Clark hosted the special for 30 years. Ryan Seacrest joined the show in December 2005 and has hosted the special solo since Clark's death in 2012.

New Year's Rockin' Eve features musical performances by popular artists and coverage of the annual ball drop in Times Square in New York City.

This year's show will air Dec. 31 beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

The 2022 show drew 13.8 million total viewers.