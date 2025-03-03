Universal Pictures is previewing horror thriller The Woman in the Yard, starring Danielle Deadwyler.

Deadwyler, who recently starred in Netflix's The Piano Lesson, portrays a recent widow who is caring for her kids (Peyton Jackson and Estella Kahiha) amid her recovery from a tragic car wreck. Her husband, portrayed by Russell Hornsby , did not survive the accident.

"Then one day the woman takes form in their yard," the official synopsis reads.

She is covered in a long black veil, so the family cannot see her face.

Okwui Okpokwasili portrays "the woman in the yard," who says that she was summoned to the family and adds that "today's the day."

"As the woman creeps nearer and nearer to the house, it becomes clear she is no ordinary figure and her intentions are anything but peaceful," the synopsis continues.

The trailer shows the family trying to prevent the woman from pursuing them, to no avail.

The film arrives in theaters March 28.