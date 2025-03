Paramount+ is previewing Season 2 of Family Legacy, a docuseries that gives viewers a unique perspective on legendary singers, rockers and rappers by spotlighting interviews with their children.

"To be great, to be at the apex of your craft -- there are sacrifices that need to take place," says DMX 's son, Xavier Simmons, in the trailer, which arrived Monday.

The children of Ja Rule, T-Boz of TLC, Wyclef Jean, Lil Jon, Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's, Naughty By Nature's Pepa and Treach, U-God of Wu-Tang Clan, Daddy Yankee, Jam Master Jay of Run DMC, Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, Jonathan Davis of Korn, DMX, RZA, Method Man, Lil Wayne, Teddy Riley, Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor of Slipknot, Ginuwine and Sole, D'Angelo and Angie Stone, Busta Rhymes, DJ Jazzy Jeff and Ol' Dirty Bastard will all be highlighted.

"Sharing exclusive MTV behind-the-scenes footage and brand-new interviews, Family Legacy gives fans an intimate account of these superstars from the ones who knew them best -- their kids," a press release states.

Season 2 premieres March 25 on Paramount+.