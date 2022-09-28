Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday.

My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.

"Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime," an official description reads.

The voice cast also includes Dianne West, Rita Moreno, Chris O'Dowd, Judy Greer, Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg and Ian McShane.

My Father's Dragon hails from Cartoon Saloon, a studio known for The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and other animated films. The new movie is directed by Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey.

My Father's Dragon will have its world premiere Oct. 8 at the BFI London Film Festival and start streaming Nov. 11 on Netflix.