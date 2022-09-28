'My Father's Dragon' trailer brings children's book to life
UPI News Service, 09/28/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film My Father's Dragon.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated film Wednesday.
My Father's Dragon is based on the Ruth Stiles Gannett children's book of the same name. The story follows Elmer Elevator (Jacob Tremblay), a boy who befriends Boris (Gaten Matarazzo), a baby dragon.
"Struggling to cope after a move to the city with his mother, Elmer runs away in search of Wild Island and a young dragon who waits to be rescued. Elmer's adventures introduce him to ferocious beasts, a mysterious island and the friendship of a lifetime," an official description reads.
