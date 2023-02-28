Singer and songwriter Ben Kweller has revealed that his 16-year-old son Dorian has died, stating "we'll never get over him."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kweller, who has released six solo albums and toured with Ed Sheeran , wrote Tuesday in a social media post that his son Dorian Zev Kweller died Monday night.

"There's no way that I can be typing this but I am... Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend," Kweller, 41, wrote on Instagram.

Kweller's wife, Liz, wrote in a social media post that Dorian died in a car accident.

Dorian, who was an aspiring musician and had released several songs under the name Zev, is survived by his parents and his younger brother, Judah.

"Lizzy, Judah and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster," Kweller wrote.

"My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him... I have no idea why things like this happen. We're in complete shock and don't know what the future holds," Kweller added.

Kweller said Dorian was scheduled to play his first show at SXSW in Austin in March and encouraged his fans to follow Dorian's Instagram page to keep his son's "spirit alive with your memories and the music he made."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all," Kweller said. "If you knew him, you know. We'll never get over him as long as we're here on earth."