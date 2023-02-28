Chloe Bailey will headline her first North American tour this spring, the singer announced Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm headlining my very own solo tour, performing all the songs from the new album... y'all I'm so excited. See you there," Bailey tweeted Tuesday.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Bailey's debut solo album, In Pieces, on March 31.

The tour will start in Chicago on April 8 and will send Bailey to New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Bailey already is a superstar as half of the Chloe x Halle duo, which is her and her sister.

Tickets for the concert tour will go on sale beginning March 3 at 10 a.m.

In Pieces will feature the song "How Does It Feel," in collaboration with Chris Brown. The single "Pray it Away," also off of In Pieces, was released in January.