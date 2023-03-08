Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler land on a tropical island and are greeted by their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) and his wife-to-be Claudette Joubert (Melanie Laurent), in a new clip from their rom-com Murder Mystery 2.

The film follows married couple Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) Spitz, who, after solving their first crime four years ago, become full-time detectives and are opening their own agency.

Trouble ensues when they fly to a private island for Maharaja's wedding as the groom is kidnapped for ransom. The Spitzes' have to figure out which wedding guest is involved.

Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, John Kani, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Zurin Villanueva, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Danny Boon also star.

The original Murder Mystery film, which premiered on Netflix in 2019, was a success and topped Netflix's list of its most popular releases that year.

Murder Mystery 2 will stream on March 31.