Jon Bernthal returning as The Punisher in new 'Daredevil' series
UPI News Service, 03/08/2023
Jon Bernthal has signed on to reprise his role of Frank Castle/The Punisher in the planned Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.
Expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2024, the show will reunite Bernthal with his fellow Daredevil universe veterans Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.
In response to Tuesday's reports, Bernthal posted a photo of him as The Punisher on Instagram, but did not offer details about his future with the franchise.
Ben Barnes, Bernthal's former co-star on The Punisher, commented, "Nobody panic!!!" while Krysten Ritter, who played the title character in another Daredevil spinoff, Jessica Jones, posted a fire emoji.
Matt Corman and Chris Ord are writing and producing the new Daredevil series, which will span 18 episodes.
Bernthal first played The Punisher in Season 2 of Netflix's version of Daredevil in 2016.
He played the vigilante for two seasons of his own show from 2017 to 2019.
Daredevil was canceled after three seasons in 2018.
