Jon Bernthal has signed on to reprise his role of Frank Castle/The Punisher in the planned Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Expected to premiere on the streaming service in 2024, the show will reunite Bernthal with his fellow Daredevil universe veterans Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio , according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

In response to Tuesday's reports, Bernthal posted a photo of him as The Punisher on Instagram, but did not offer details about his future with the franchise.

Ben Barnes, Bernthal's former co-star on The Punisher, commented, "Nobody panic!!!" while Krysten Ritter, who played the title character in another Daredevil spinoff, Jessica Jones, posted a fire emoji.

Matt Corman and Chris Ord are writing and producing the new Daredevil series, which will span 18 episodes.

Bernthal first played The Punisher in Season 2 of Netflix's version of Daredevil in 2016.

He played the vigilante for two seasons of his own show from 2017 to 2019.

Daredevil was canceled after three seasons in 2018.