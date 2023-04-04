Disney+ is teasing the new series The Muppets Mayhem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser and premiere date for the musical comedy series Tuesday.

The Muppets Mayhem features Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry and The Electric Mayhem Band.

The show follows The Electric Mayhem Band -- Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone and Lips on trumpet -- on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album.

"With the help of a driven young music executive, Nora Singh (Singh), the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album," an official description reads.

Mowry plays Moog, with Chaudry as Hannah, Bill Barretta as Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz as Zoot, Eric Jacobson as Animal, Peter Linz as Lips, David Rudman as Janice, Matt Vogel as Floyd Pepper and Anders Holm as JJ.

The Muppets Mayhem is based on characters created by Jim Henson. The series is developed and written by Adam F. Goldberg and Bill Barretta with co-executive producer Jeff Yorkes, and features original music by Linda Perry.

The Muppets Mayhem premieres May 10.