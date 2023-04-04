The posters confirm the existence of multiple versions of Barbie and Ken in the Barbie film. Robbie and Gosling play the main versions, with Lipa as a mermaid, Mackey as a physicist and Coughlan as a diplomat.
The film will mark Lipa's acting debut. As a singer, Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules," "Physical" and "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" featuring Elton John, and released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.
