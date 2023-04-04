Dua Lipa has joined the cast of the Barbie movie.

The posters confirm the existence of multiple versions of Barbie and Ken in the Barbie film. Robbie and Gosling play the main versions, with Lipa as a mermaid, Mackey as a physicist and Coughlan as a diplomat.

The film will mark Lipa's acting debut. As a singer, Lipa is known for the singles "New Rules," "Physical" and "Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)" featuring Elton John, and released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia, in 2020.

Hari Nef, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Ritu Arya, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren and Will Ferrell also star.

Barbie is written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig. The film is inspired by the Mattel fashion doll line.

Warner Bros. shared a teaser trailer for the film in December that spoofs the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Barbie opens in theaters July 21.