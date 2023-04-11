'Mulligan' teaser: Chrissy Teigen voices beauty queen in Netflix animated series
UPI News Service, 04/11/2023
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Mulligan.
The streaming service shared a first-look teaser for the show Tuesday featuring over three minutes of the animated comedy.
Mulligan is created, written and executive produced by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Robert Carlock and Sam Means. The series follows Matty Mulligan (Nat Faxon), a working class everyman, and Lucy Suwan (Chrissy Teigen), a beauty queen, who lead society in the aftermath of an alien invasion.
"After Earth is destroyed by an alien attack, a rag-tag band of survivors has to start society over from scratch. It's an opportunity to learn from humanity's past mistakes and get things right this time. Or make the same mistakes all over again. Probably the second one," an official synopsis reads.
