Granger Smith says he's leaving country music behind.

The 43-year-old singer announced Tuesday that he is stepping away from music to focus on ministry with his family.

Smith will conclude his music career with his Like a River tour, named after his late son, River Kelly, who died in an accidental drowning at age 3 in June 2019. The tour begins Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisc., and ends in July.

"This summer will be my last tour. I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like," Smith wrote on Instagram.

"I just want to glorify God the best way that I can. I want to learn and grow and serve my local church and allow my pastors to equip and affirm those next steps," he said. "Lord willing, I want to be used to help people find their purpose."

In an accompanying video, Smith said he feels "a strong desire to pursue ministry" and will serve at his family's local church outside Austin, Texas. He will also release and promote his book Like a River, which explores his son's death.

Smith is known for the singles "Backroad Song," "Happens Like That" and "Country Music, Girls and Trucks" with High Valley. His most recent album, Moonrise, was released in November.