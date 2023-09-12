The 2023 MTV Music Video Awards will take place Tuesday in New Jersey.
This year's ceremony will be held at Prudential Center in Newark and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.
Nicki Minaj will host the event and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."
Other performers include Demi Lovato, Karol G, Maneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids.
Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero."
How to watch
The MTV VMAs will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Participants
