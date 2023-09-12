The 2023 MTV Music Video Awards will take place Tuesday in New Jersey.

This year's ceremony will be held at Prudential Center in Newark and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Nicki Minaj will host the event and give the world premiere performance of her song "Last Time I Saw You."

Other performers include Demi Lovato, Karol G, Maneskin and K-pop group Stray Kids.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Anti-Hero."

How to watch

The MTV VMAs will air Tuesday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Participants

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Maneskin, Doja Cat, Anitta, Lil Wayne, Kelsea Ballerini and K-pop groups Stray Kids and TXT will also take the stage.

Shakira will perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Sean "Diddy" Combs will perform and be honored with the Global Icon Award.

Nominations

SZA with six nominations.

Minaj, Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith have five nominations each.