George Strait is going on tour in 2024.

The 71-year-old country music singer announced a new stadium tour featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town on Tuesday.

"George Strait is heading to NINE stadiums in 2024! After an incredible summer of shows together, he's bringing back ACM Entertainer of the Year @chrisstapleton along with GRAMMY award-winning band @littlebigtown," a post reads.

The new tour kicks off May 4, 2024, in Indianapolis and concludes Dec. 7 in Las Vegas.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Strait concluded a 2023 tour with Stapleton and Little Big Town in August. The singer will next perform Oct. 21 in Atlanta and is also scheduled Nov. 17 and 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Strait released his most recent album, Honky Tonk Time Machine, in 2019.

Here's the full list of dates for Strait's 2024 tour:

May 4, 2024 - Indianapolis, at Lucas Oil Stadium

May 11 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Everbank Stadium

May 25 - Ames, Iowa, at Jack Trice Stadium

June 1 - Charlotte, N.C., at Bank of America Stadium

June 8 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium

June 29 - Salt Lake City, at Rice-Eccles Stadium

July 13 - Detroit, at Ford Field

July 20 - Chicago, at Soldier Field

Dec. 7 - Las Vegas, at Allegiant Stadium