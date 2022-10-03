At 158 minutes, Tar, in theaters Friday, begins from an adversarial place, as if challenging the audience to endure it. The film ultimately rewards its audience, but makes them work for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lydia Tar ( Cate Blanchett ) is an acclaimed composer. Through teaching Juilliard classes and conducting her Berlin orchestra, Tar explores her prickly personality and relationship with others.

The first bold move writer-director Todd Field makes is opening the film with a full end credits scroll. When the viewer already knows they're in for nearly three hours of movie, it shows utter contempt for their time to make them sit through a full list of crew credits (which play again at the traditional end crawl).

The film then shows Tar at a Q&A answering questions, which is a big case of telling instead of showing. Sure, she speaks articulately and evocatively, but wouldn't it be more effective to see her apply those principles in her music?

Things get more interesting at the Juilliard class in which Tar challenges student Max's (Zethphan D. Smith-Gneist) prejudice against classical artists. Tar is compelling as she provokes Max to explore the complexities of artists.

The Juilliard scene also unfolds largely in a single take that moves from the front to the back of the class. Max's constant restless leg adds to the anxiety of his conflict with Tar.

Tar has an assistant, Francesca (Noemie Merlant), who is more emotional about the business than Tar, but seems to understand her boss's needs. Tar can also play with her daughter, Petra (Mila Bogojevic), so she's not all high-brow work.

Tar uses big words like misogamy and technical music terms as much to keep others at a distance as to articulate her thoughts. Comparing the process of composing to vulgar bowel movements almost makes her more pretentious than those $1 million words, like she won't even let scatological humor just be scatological.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

We do see Tar fine-tune her orchestra. She's not as extreme as the conductor from Whiplash, but she is specific and demanding.

Tar eventually shows a bit of Tar's composition process. She noodles on the piano, so the audience gets to hear a song come together in real time.

Early in the film, Francesca brings news of the death of Krista Taylor, someone Tar knew, but the extent of their connection is only revealed later. Tar's relationships with Krista and Max backfire on her.

The precise bubble Tar constructed for herself unravels, and Blanchett has a field day portraying that unraveling.

Tar is a slow burn setting up all of those elements. When they finally do spiral out of control, it is satisfying to see Blanchett tackle those circumstances.

Nevertheless, Tar does not quite earn its length. Losing 20 minutes would tighten it up and make Blanchett's spiral more effective.

The sound design contributes to Tar's environment, too --.not only the orchestral music, but environmental sounds shock the audience in and out of Tar's world.

Tar ranks with Blue Jasmine and Elizabeth among Blanchett's most intense performances. If the unwieldy presentation and opening section of the film seems daunting, rest assured that is intentional and part of the process of getting to the depth of Blanchett's work.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.