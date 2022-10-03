Oscar- and Grammy-winning entertainer Jennifer Hudson revealed on her talk show the shame she felt when she was unexpectedly called on stage to sing with music legend Diana Ross, but wasn't dressed for the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hudson said in the episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show to air Monday that she went to Ross' concert, expecting to relax and be unseen in a private box in the stadium.

She wore a slip dress, scarf and fancy house slippers because she thought it would fit the vibe of the show, but didn't think anyone would see her.

When she arrived, however, she was seated right at the edge of the stage.

"Now I'm in the middle of everybody with my flip flops on," Hudson explained.

She tried to make an early escape from the show, but security guards told her Ross wanted to welcome her on stage.

"I was like: 'Do you see these shoes? I can't go out on no stage to no Diana Ross in no flip flops!'" she said.

Looking at video of her doing exactly that, Hudson said: "Anyway, that's me. She had me singing on the stage with her. I was grateful to know the song, but I was so ashamed I had on those flip flops, y'all."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Describing Ross as "gracious," Hudson said she learned her lesson and will never dress inappropriately again.

Howie Mandel is the guest on Monday's show.