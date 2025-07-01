The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt have joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 34.

The news arrived during the Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion special, which aired Tuesday.

Season 3 will feature the women auditioning for the opportunity to compete for the Mirror Ball trophy.

Initially only one cast member was to join the dance competition show, but reunion host Nick Viall said both Affleck and Leavitt were chosen "because you women are so adored," according to E! News.

Affleck, who is pregnant, teased the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"I have some exciting news to share tomorrow," she said before writing more in depth about her pregnancy.

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars will also feature the late Steve Irwin's son, Robert Irwin and influencer Alix Earle.