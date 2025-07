Those born on this date are under the sign of Cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Writer George Sand, born Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, in 1804

-- Executive Estee Lauder in 1906

-- Musician Willie Dixon in 1915

-- Actor Olivia de Havilland in 1916

-- Actor Leslie Caron in 1931 (age 94)

-- Filmmaker/actor Sydney Pollack in 1934

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor/writer Jean Marsh in 1934

-- Actor Jamie Farr in 1934 (age 91)

-- Choreographer Twyla Tharp in 1941 (age 84)

-- Actor Karen Black in 1939

-- Musician Debbie Harry (Blondie) in 1945 (age 80)

-- Actor Trevor Eve in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Fred Schneider (B-52s) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Musician Victor Willis (Village People) in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor/comedian Dan Aykroyd in 1952 (age 73)

-- Actor Alan Ruck in 1956 (age 69)

-- Britain's Princess Diana in 1961

-- U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame track and field star Carl Lewis in 1961 (age 64)

-- Actor Andre Braugher in 1962

-- Musician Roddy Bottum (Faith No More) in 1963 (age 62)

-- Actor Pamela Anderson in 1967 (age 58)

-- Musician Mark Pirro (Polyphonic Spree) in 1970 (age 55)

-- Musician Missy Elliott in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Julianne Nicholson in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Melissa Peterman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician/chef Jarobi White (A Tribe Called Quest) in 1971 (age 54)

-- Musician Sufjan Stevens in 1975 (age 50)

-- Musician Bryan Devendorf (The National) in 1975 (age 50)

-- Actor Thomas Sadoski in 1976 (age 49)

-- Actor Liv Tyler in 1977 (age 48)

-- Actor Lea Seydoux in 1985 (age 40)

-- Actor Hannah Murray in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Raini Rodriguez in 1993 (age 32)

-- Actor/musician Chloe Bailey in 1998 (age 27)

-- Actor Chosen Jacobs in 2001 (24)

-- Actor Storm Reid in 2003 (age 22)