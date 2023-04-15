Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Melanie Martinez's Portals, followed by Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost at No. 3, boygenius' The Record at No. 4 and SZA's SOS at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Taylor Swift's Midnights at No. 6, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 7, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 8, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 9 and Lana Del Rey's Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd at No. 10.