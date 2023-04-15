Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Italian painter\/inventor Leonardo da Vinci in 1452-- British polar explorer James Clark Ross in 1800-- Distiller Joseph E. Seagram in 1841-- Author Henry James in 1843-- Former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in 1894-- Singer Bessie Smith in 1894-- Actor Marian Jordan in 1898-- Artist Arshile Gorky in 1904-- Former North Korean leader Kim Il Sung in 1912-- Businessman Alfred S. Bloomingdale in 1916-- Harold Washington, the first black mayor of Chicago, in 1922-- Country singer Roy Clark in 1933-- Actor Elizabeth Montgomery in 1933-- Actor Claudia Cardinale in 1938 (age 85)-- Musician Dave Edmunds in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Amy Wright in 1950 (age 73)-- Newspaper columnist Heloise Cruse Evans in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Emma Thompson in 1959 (age 64)-- Belgium King Philippe in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Danny Pino in 1974 (age 49)-- Country singer Chris Stapleton in 1978 (age 45)-- Actor Luke Evans in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Seth Rogen in 1982 (age 41)-- Singer\/actor Ester Dean in 1986 (age 37)-- Actor Samira Wiley in 1987 (age 36)-- Actor Emma Watson in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor Cody Christian in 1995 (age 28)-- Actor Maisie Williams in 1997 (age 26)