Country music star Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is the soundtrack to KPop Demon Hunters, followed by TOMORROW X TOGETHER's The Star Chapter: Together at No. 3, Tyler, the Creator's Don't Tap the Glass at No. 4 and Justin Bieber 's Swag at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are YoungBoy Never Broke Again's MASA at No. 6, Tyler Childer's Snipe Hunter at No. 7, Alex Warren's You'll Be Alright, Kid at No. 8, JACKBOYS & Travis Scott's JACKBOYS 2 at No. 9 and Ozzy Osbourne's The Essential Ozzy Osbourne at No. 10.