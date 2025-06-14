Morgan Wallen's 'I Am the Problem' tops U.S. album chart
UPI News Service, 06/14/2025
Country music star Morgan Wallen's I Am the Problem is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Seventeen's Happy Burstday, followed by SZA's SOS at No. 3, Miley Cyrus' Something Beautiful at No. 4 and Taylor Swift's Reputation at No. 5.
Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 6, Kendrick Lamar's GNX at No. 7, Sabrina Carpenter's Short n'Sweet at No. 8, NEXTDOOR & Drake's $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at No. 9 and Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 10.
