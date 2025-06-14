This weekend's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., has been canceled due to bad weather.

"Bonnaroovians, we appreciate your patience & understanding last night," organizers wrote on social media Saturday morning.

"The energy in Outeroo embodied the Bonnaroo spirit & lifted us all during a tough situation. As you start to pack up & make your way out this morning we have some helpful Info to get you off The Farm safely."

The event was slated for Thursday through Sunday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the Luke Combs was the only headliner to perform before the storms hit.