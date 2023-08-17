Paramount+ released the first images of Morgan Freeman's appearance on Special Ops: Lioness on Thursday. Freeman joins the cast in Sunday's episode.

Freeman will play Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. The show stars Zoe Saldana as the leader of an elite program to train female agents. Nicole Kidman plays her overseer.

Freeman was featured in the show's trailer in July and announced as part of the show's cast. Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier also star.

Taylor Sheridan created Special Ops: Lioness, inspired by a real military program. Lioness premiered July 23. Sunday will be its sixth episode.