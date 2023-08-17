The CW announced the cast of FBoy Island Season 3 on Thursday. The season beings Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.Katie Thurston of The Bachelorette, influencer Daniella Grace and model Hali Okeowo meet 21 guys on FBoy Island to figure out who are the bad boys and who are the nice guys. The men are:28-year-old consulting firm owner Bryce G. from Los Angeles30-year-old teacher\/coach Christian L. from Houston, Texas26-year-old DJ and healthcare consultant Connor F. from Kansas City, Mo.24-year-old basketball player Curtis "CJ" W. from Dallas, Texas25-year-old fitness coach Deonte "Marquies" P. from Dallas30-year-old Chippendales dancer Dio P. from Las Vegas, Nev.25-year-old trucking company owners Elijah and Elisha D. from Houston25-year-old personal trainer Evander C. from Milwaukee, Wi.22-year-old hospitality and branding agency agent Ian M. from Nashville, Tenn.24-year-old model and entrepreneur Jared A. from Miami, Fl.31-year-old fashion creative director Jonathan T. from Los Angeles30-year-old opera singer Keith M. from Las Vegas25-year-old medical marketing salesman Kris T. from San Diego, Calif.28-year-old auditor and comedian Marco D. from West Hollywood32-year-old singer\/songwriter Nyk R from Los Angeles28-year-old yoga teacher Pierce W. from Los Angeles29-year-old personal trainer Shaun P. from Los Angeles23-year-old Steven C. from St. Petersburg, Fla. who works in finance25-year-old manual therapist and cyber security worker Tanner G. from Anaheim, Ca.31-year-old layer Vince X. from Los AngelesThe CW aired the first two seasons of FBoy Island over the summer after Max canceled it. Nikki Glaser hosts.