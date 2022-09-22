Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have signed on to reprise their roles in the action-comedy, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

The actors will reunite with Eddie Murphy for the Netflix movie, which is production now, the streaming service said Wednesday.

"Hey... anything I can do to help Eddie Murphy's career, happy to oblige," Reiser tweeted, along with the casting announcement.

Mark Molloy is directing the project based on a screenplay by Will Beall.

Jerry Bruckheimer is producing.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.

The 1984 blockbuster, Beverly Hills Cop, starred Murphy as Foley, a streetwise Detroit police officer investigating the murder of his best friend in the posh California city.

Reiser, Reinhold and Ashton played detectives Jeffrey Friedman, Billy Rosewood and John Taggert respectively. Pinchot played art gallery worker Serge.

The movie was followed by two sequels, released in 1987 and 1994.