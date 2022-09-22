Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- English chemist\/physicist Michael Faraday in 1791-- Actor Allan "Rocky" Lane, B-movie cowboy star\/TV voice of Mr. Ed, in 1909-- Co-founder of Amnesty International Eric Baker in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Lemon in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tommy Lasorda in 1927-- Boxing champion Ingemar Johansson in 1932-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Lute Olson in 1934-- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern in 1942-- Singer Toni Basil in 1943 (age 79)-- Actor Paul Le Mat in 1945 (age 77)-- Singer Debby Boone in 1956 (age 66)-- Singer Nick Cave in 1957 (age 65)-- Singer Joan Jett in 1958 (age 64)-- Tenor Andrea Bocelli in 1958 (age 64)-- Television commentator Neil Cavuto in 1958 (age 64)-- Actor Scott Baio in 1960 (age 62)-- Actor Bonnie Hunt in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Catherine Oxenberg in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Ruth Jones in 1966 (age 56)-- Rapper Mystikal, born Michael Lawrence Tyler, in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Billie Piper in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Tatiana Maslany in 1985 (age 37)-- Actor Teyonah Parris in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Tom Felton in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Michael Rainey Jr. in 2000 (age 22)