Disney announced Thursday that Moonlighting will be available for rent or purchase starting Tuesday. Digital retailers like Prime Video, Vudu and Apple will offer the show.

No price has been listed yet. Moonlighting made its streaming debut on Hulu in October, in high definition with some musical changes, but retained the Al Jarreau title song.

Moonlighting starred Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis as partners in a detective agency. The show was produced by ABC, which is owned by Disney, and ran from 1985 to 1989 on the network.

The romance between Willis and Shepherd's characters was one of TV's most provocative will they or won't they scenarios. The show also frequently broke the fourth wall acknowledging it was a TV show.

Allyce Beasley and Curtis Armstrong co-starred as assistants in the agency. A Shakespeare episode, black and white episode, and clip show hosted by Rona Barrett were also highlights.