The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Pablo Schreiber.
Halo is a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The show follows Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber), a super-soldier living in a future threatened by the alien empire Covenant.
The trailer teases the battle for Reach, an epic clash between humanity and the Covenant.
"In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe -- that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo," an official synopsis reads.
