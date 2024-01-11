Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of Halo Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Thursday featuring Pablo Schreiber

Halo is a sci-fi series based on the video game franchise of the same name. The show follows Master Chief John-117 (Schreiber), a super-soldier living in a future threatened by the alien empire Covenant.

The trailer teases the battle for Reach, an epic clash between humanity and the Covenant.

"In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe -- that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity's greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind's salvation, or its extinction: the Halo," an official synopsis reads.

Season 2 is executive produced by David Wiener, who replaces Steven Kane as showrunner.

The season will have a two-episode premiere Feb. 8 on Paramount+.