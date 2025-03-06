Shout! Studios announced Thursday that Monty Python and the Holy Grail will return to theaters in May via Fathom Events. The comedy will screen May 4 and 7, a Sunday and Wednesday.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the 1975 comedy. The film satirizes Arthurian legends.

Famous quotable bits include the Knights who say Ni! and a dismembered knight who claims it's only a flesh wound.

The film inspired the Broadway musical Spamalot, written by Python member Eric Idle.

Shout! Studios purchased the rights to distribute the Monty Python catalog including this movie, the biblical satire Life of Brian, their Flying Circus TV series and several behind-the-scenes specials and reunions.

Tickets go on sale April 4 at Fathom's website.