Turner Classic Movies announced on Thursday that Michelle Pfeiffer will place her hand and footprints in cement in front of the TCL Chinese Theater. The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, April 25.

The TCM Classic Film Festival is showing The Fabulous Baker Boys at this year's festival. Pfeiffer plays a lounge singer who comes between pianist brothers (Jeff and Beau Bridges ) in Baker Boys.

The Chinese Theatre has hand and footprints of stars in its sidewalk going back to when Sid Grauman operated the theater in the early days of Hollywood. It is now so crowded that some blocks are displayed inside the theater.

In addition to Baker Boys, Pfeiffer's career goes back to 1979's short-lived Animal House TV series Delta House. She has starred in films from Grease 2 and Scarface to Married to the Mob, Up Close and Personal, What Lies Beneath, Hairspray and more.

She also played Catwoman in Batman Returns and stars in Marvel's Ant-Man films.

TCM announced the 2025 festival in October. The festival runs April 24 to 27 in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The theme is "Grand Illusions: Fantastic Worlds on Film" celebrating myths, magical creatures, ghosts and time travel.

Additional films at the 2025 TCM Classic Film Fest include 2001: A Space Odyssey, Apocalypse Now, Ben-Hur (1959), Earth Vs. the Flying Saucers, Jaws, The Last Dragon, Mothra, Superman: The Movie, The Time Machine (1960), The Wiz and more.